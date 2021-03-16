'DA is dealing with charges against Limpopo leader,' says party spokesperson





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has cancelled its Limpopo congress, along with the election of new provincial leaders.

The party says the decision to cancel the congress arose out of information that emerged over the past few weeks which has implications for the holding of free and fair elections.

Sunday Times revealed that provincial leader Jac Smalle has been avoiding paying tax on his stipends.

Clement Manyathela speaks to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube about the cancellation.

Whatever claim that has been put to the presiding officers it's now upon them and the federal legal commission (FLC) to ascertain whether or not there is veracity and if there is a need to act upon them. Siviwe Gwarube, National spokesperson - DA

As far as I understand the FLC has come up with this report and has now made the recommendation to the FedEx (federal executive) that charges need to be laid and now that is where the process is. It is now incumbent on FedEx to make the charges and I believe the process is underway. Siviwe Gwarube, National spokesperson - DA

This matter is before fedex and recommendations are being implemented. Currently, Mr Smalle is in conversation with the FLC and the leadership of the party about the findings of that report and the recommendations are being actioned. Siviwe Gwarube, National spokesperson - DA

