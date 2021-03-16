Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed





The Pretoria High Court is today hearing an application by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to unseal the CR17 bank statements.

The party believes that public interest should outweigh the rights of those that have donated.

The EFF is arguing that South Africans have a right to know who funded Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign and whether those who donated in his campaign, benefited from state contracts.

Mandy Wiener chats to News24 journalist Alex Mitchley to give more insight on the court case.

We have only heard arguments by the EFF telling the court that these documents should be public and that there were no further arguements advancing why these records should be continued to be sealed. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

The party is arguing that because Ramaphosa won the ANC presidency thus becoming president of the country because it won the elections, these records should be public, he reports.

