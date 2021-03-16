Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed
The Pretoria High Court is today hearing an application by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to unseal the CR17 bank statements.
The party believes that public interest should outweigh the rights of those that have donated.
The EFF is arguing that South Africans have a right to know who funded Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign and whether those who donated in his campaign, benefited from state contracts.
Mandy Wiener chats to News24 journalist Alex Mitchley to give more insight on the court case.
We have only heard arguments by the EFF telling the court that these documents should be public and that there were no further arguements advancing why these records should be continued to be sealed.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
The party is arguing that because Ramaphosa won the ANC presidency thus becoming president of the country because it won the elections, these records should be public, he reports.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report
A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.Read More
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry
Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and they refused to take questions.Read More
Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter
The Eskom CEO says he is confident that an independent investigation on accusations against him will vindicate him.Read More
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert
Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late.Read More
'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared'
Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem'
Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun'
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'.Read More