Commission urges retailers to follow Pick n Pay and cap ginger and garlic prices
The Competition Commission is pleading with food retailers to follow suit after Pick n Pay became the first to cap its gross profit margin for ginger and garlic for a period of time.
Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makhunga unpacks this.
The commission has a memorandum of agreement with Pick n Pay, basically, the first retailer to enter into an agreement with the commission to cap the profit margin prices for ginger and garlic.Siyabulela Makhunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission
The commission, having received numerous complaints from members of the public, most of which were from social media platforms where they were alleging that certain Foods Lovers, Spar, Checkers, as well as Pick n Pay stores have astronomically increased for ginger and garlic to the detriment fo the vulnerable consumers, we have speedily engaged with the affected retailers and expressed our concerns for the significant price increases.Siyabulela Makhunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission
Obviously, there are negotiations that are still ongoing with the other ones, but we are happy to announce that we have settled with Pick n Pay.Siyabulela Makhunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission
Pick n Pay will instruct all its franchises, informing them in writing not to price consumers higher than the corporate store price. Before the public outcry on ginger and garlic customers were paying anything from R69 up to R90, sometimes R100.Siyabulela Makhunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission
