[WARNING] It is risky not to wear a seat belt
Drivers and passengers who use seatbelts and sit property, reduce the mortality rates in crashes by up to 67%, this is according to the managing director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert.
Training Director at MasterDrive Derek Kirby tells Azania Mosaka that people need to put on the seat belt correctly to avoid damage during a collision.
He adds that the sitting position is the first line of defence.
Imagine holding a seat belt and looking at it, it went under a massive amount of force and that seat belt becomes a blade and it can cut into you in especially under a lot of tension in a collision.Derek Kirby, Training Director - MasterDrive
The idea behind the seat belt is to stop the person from flying around in the vehicle.Derek Kirby, Training Director - MasterDrive
It is the responsibility of the driver to ensure all passengers are wearing their seat belts. Our attitude about seat belts needs to change.Derek Kirby, Training Director - MasterDrive
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42309794_male-driver-making-phone-call-after-traffic-accident.html
