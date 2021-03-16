We always think of how a song is gonna affect someone's day - Neon Dreams
Award-winning Canadian duo, Neon Dreams are topping the charts in South Africa with their hit single “Life Without Fantasies”.
The single’s success has followed an unusual trajectory. It was released in July 2019 with only moderate success for the duo. Over a year later, without having been officially released in SA, the band noticed an increase in comments from South African fans on their YouTube page.
Not long after they noticed a significant organic spike in streams prompting an official South African release in October 2020.
The fan feedback began snowballing and South Africa, seemingly overnight, became their biggest fan base after their native Canada.
Lead vocalist Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris are on the line.
We watched the track grow, we couldn't believe it. It was really cool because it became this huge track. The crazy part is that we released this song a year before this all happenedAdrian Morris, Drummer - Neon Dreams
Sometimes the songs do go as planned. I thought it was one of the best songs that we've made. I guess we were right about that feeling.Adrian Morris, Drummer - Neon Dreams
We wrote songs in two days and the connection was instant. Adrian is one of the best drummers.Frank Kadillac, Lead vocalist - Neon Dreams
Every song that we work on starts in different ways. Because we are multi-instrumentalists, a son can really come from anywhere. We always think about how people are gonna feel when they hear the song, whether they are having a good day or a bad day and how we're gonna help them get there.Adrian Morris, Drummer - Neon Dreams
Listen below for the full interview...
Watch Neon Dreams performing on #702Unplugged
