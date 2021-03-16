



JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has instructed its parliamentary caucus to support a motion in favour of an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Some of its officials including, party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile, addressed the caucus in an emergency meeting ahead of Tuesday’s sitting.

READ: Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds

Over the weekend, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said that the caucus would support an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Some of the ANC’s Members of Parliament, including MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe, had rejected this, arguing that no such decision had been reached during Thursday’s meeting.

A short meeting between some ANC officials and its parliamentary caucus has come to an end.

While some were hoping for a debate, that was shut down with an instruction being given to the caucus.

Insiders have told Eyewitness News that Mashatile and Mantashe made an announcement and they refused to take questions.

Parliament is set to debate the motion this afternoon.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry