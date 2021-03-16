Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Obituarizing those who were not always good?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
EWN: PP fitness to hold office Inquiry decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 16:20
Simon Van Heerden: Lessons I learned from a little girl going blind
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Van Heerden - Speaker at volume 60. Pechakucha
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My home town : Diep Kloof with Lesego Semenya
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesego Semenya
Today at 16:40
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R607 000 for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibu Mabena, Event Agency Owner
Today at 16:50
Gauteng municipalities committee of inquiry report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Trevor Fowler, Chairperson of the Committee of Inquiry
Today at 16:55
Launch of the new Cape Town Stadium - Business Lounge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck - CEO of Cape Town Stadium
Today at 17:05
ConCourt dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
SA trout pulled from invasive species list - does it matter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Peter Britz - Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
Today at 17:20
EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 17:46
Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 18:13
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Energy regulator delaying licensing of solar panels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charl Gous - CEO at ACES Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Top trades in Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
[WARNING] It is risky not to wear a seat belt Training Director at MasterDrive Derek Kirby says it is the duty of the driver to ensure everyone is wearing a seat belt. 16 March 2021 3:54 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and t... 16 March 2021 2:13 PM
Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed News24 journalist Alex Mitchley unpacks on the case that is currently being heard in the Pretoria High Court. 16 March 2021 12:45 PM
Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter The Eskom CEO says he is confident that an independent investigation on accusations against him will vindicate him. 16 March 2021 9:09 AM
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late. 15 March 2021 1:03 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
We always think of how a song is gonna affect someone's day - Neon Dreams Award-winning Canadian duo are topping the charts in South Africa with their hit single 'Life Without Fantasies'. 16 March 2021 2:27 PM
Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask going viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2021 8:26 AM
Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 March 2021 2:43 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report

16 March 2021 2:41 PM
by Theto Mahlakoana
gauteng municipalities
Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile
Gauteng service delivery

A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.

JOHANNESBURG - A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.

The findings of the inquiry were shared by MEC for Cogta in the province, Lebogang Maile, who committed the department to offer the necessary support.

The report also showed that the administrative and political interface was a sensitive area which officials were reluctant to discuss honestly, with many describing it as healthy despite evidence pointing to the contrary.

It was found that municipal councils did not sufficiently govern from the perspective of addressing the entire mandate of municipalities, such as service delivery and socio-economic development.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report




