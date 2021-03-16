Everyone loses if young people don't have access to education - Feenix CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Africa Check debunks notion of 15million illegal migrants in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: When will SAA pay back the money?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Historic vote against Public Protector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Natasha Mazzone - DA Chief Whip
Today at 07:20
Competition commission to launch e-commerce sector enquiry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: SANParks addresses concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Property Mokoena - SanParks Managing Executive Parks
Dr Luthando Dziba - SanParks Managing Executive Conservation Services and Cultural Heritage
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Rodger Foster Airlink CEO on how long it will take for the aviation industry to recover
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 10:08
"Coffins on Wheels"---NAAMSA says illegally converting panel vans into ambulances in South Africa a serious problem-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CEO Profile - Simone Musgrave
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
WWF SA shares four disruptive trends in local charitable giving
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 12:45
News Corp agrees deal with Google over payments for journalism
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
Curro results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Everyone loses if young people don't have access to education - Feenix CEO

16 March 2021 5:10 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#FeesMustFall
feenix trust
costs for higher education
Feenix

CEO of Feenix Leana de Beer says government and the private sector need to work together to address the fees issue.

Students at some campuses around the country have embarked on a national shutdown.

Students want all historical debt to be abandoned among other issues.

CEO of Feenix Leana de Beer says everyone needs to work together to address higher education fees.

We are calling out to the government, to NSFAS (the National Student Financial Aid Scheme) and people in the private and public sector and say let's work together.

Leana de Beer, CEO - Feenix

An educated youth benefits everyone. Everyone loses if young people don't have access to education.

Leana de Beer, CEO - Feenix

Listen to the full interview below...




