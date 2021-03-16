Everyone loses if young people don't have access to education - Feenix CEO





Students at some campuses around the country have embarked on a national shutdown.

Students want all historical debt to be abandoned among other issues.

CEO of Feenix Leana de Beer says everyone needs to work together to address higher education fees.

We are calling out to the government, to NSFAS (the National Student Financial Aid Scheme) and people in the private and public sector and say let's work together. Leana de Beer, CEO - Feenix

An educated youth benefits everyone. Everyone loses if young people don't have access to education. Leana de Beer, CEO - Feenix

