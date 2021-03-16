[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'





Tired of those generic SUV ads that show the vehicle in question tearing through rivers and climbing up mountains?

Well, Mazda has broken the mould with its TV campaign for its new CX-30.

"Made perfect, just for you" it proclaims and branding expert Andy Rice agrees.

I used to love Mazda back in the day... It was a pioneering brand... then it lost its way... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It became a very generic vehicle... I'm pleased to say that for the last few years, we've seen a burgeoning self-confidence coming through for the Mazda brand... They're very strong in the smaller SUVs... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

With the launch of the new CX-30 Rice says, Mazda uses the line "We know it's terrific" and he agrees.

The ad breaks away from the generic SUV images we've become used to and instead simply illustrates the variety of people for whom it would be the right car, says Rice.

There's a chilled person, a pedantic person, a curious person... All of them are just in a studio with some avant-garde set and talking about themselves and their attitudes and their lives and the car fills in the space at the end. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice awards the "elegant, contemporary" TV campaign his hero rating of the week.

Watch the ad for yourself below:

Listen to Rice's advertising slot on The Money Show (Mazda discussion at 3:30):

