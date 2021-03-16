Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Load shedding is the bane of South Africans' lives and the outlook for the future is bleak.
On Monday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the country can expect power supply shortfalls for another five years.
RELATED: 'Allow electricity users to supply themselves – at scale – in any way possible'
It's no wonder more and more South Africans are exploring alternative energy options.
These include installing rooftop solar panels to feel less "powerless".
The move to get off the grid of poses a threat to not only Eskom's revenue, but also to municipalities that provide power.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Charl Gous, CEO of solar energy engineering company ACES Africa.
There's the hope that regulatory constraints will be relaxed to ease the investment in solar energy, and the situation is changing slowly says Gous .
It's important to understand that complaints about regulations are not all due to Eskom and Nersa he notes.
The municipalities are the doorway for smaller installations.
I think it's a combination of all of these that make it sometimes very difficult to invest, but we also do see that there are municipalities that are more capable of assisting than others.Charl Gous, CEO - ACES Africa
To make it simple - up to a megawatt there are very few regulations and that lies more with municipalities. If you wanted solar on your roof or on your commercial building, if you are under a megawatt there is no need for applications to Nersa... only to your local municipalityCharl Gous, CEO - ACES Africa
Cape Town municipality, for one, is very easy to work with and others less so but I think they're all getting there slowly.Charl Gous, CEO - ACES Africa
He says where the change needs to happen is with installations on a commercial scale, for instance with bigger shopping malls and the mining industry (i.e. more than a megawatt).
A standard household would need around ten kilowatts... A megawatt is more on a commercial scale... Typical industrial and commercial applications would be anything from 100 kilowatts to a megawatt.Charl Gous, CEO - ACES Africa
Gous notes that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter himself has said he would like to see regulations change to allow people to invest in up to 50 megawatts without hindrance.
It's a bold statement, but we don't actually see that happening... It would really open up the market.Charl Gous, CEO - ACES Africa
While from a practical point of view Eskom does need to make sure the infrastructure can handle an increased power load, it's still taking too long for applications to Nersa to go through says Gous.
For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
