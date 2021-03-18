SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The South African Men's Hockey team need to raise between R3.5- and R5-million to compete at the Olympic Games, which kick off in July.
They've teamed up with Matchkit.co in a bid to realise their Tokyo 2021 dream.
The SA Men are in a pool with world champions Belgium, Great Britain, Holland, Germany and Canada.
The team are ranked 14th in the world.
"That will tell you a medal is not beyond the realm of possibility" says coach Garreth Ewing, "but it will be a bit of a long shot."
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Ewing acknowledges that it's a race against time to get the funding but he is optimistic.
The publicity we've generated from it and the conversation we've started are definitely going to help us move us in the right direction towards a sponsor.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
We're very confident that we're going to raise the funds we need between now and Tokyo.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
It's not only the two or three weeks that you're there. It's the preparation phase as well.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
Now with the world slowly opening up again... We've got to find the opportunities to train and play against opponents to prepare, and that's one of our biggest financial challenges.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
Why is it so hard to raise funding for hockey in South Africa?
Is it because the sport doesn't draw the crowds like rugby or soccer? asks Whitfield.
Ewing notes that an estimated 250,000 people in South Africa play hockey, across every demographic.
We do get a good TV audience, especially when we are playing in India, but I think the local market still needs to learn a little bit about us.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
It's a huge opportunity for us to build towards the World Cup in 2023... We've got to see it as part of an investment in future success.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
R3.5 million will pay most of our costs. I won't get a salary... but as long as we can pay our players' costs.Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team
If you'd like to help, visit matchkit.co.
You can follow the team on Facebook and their coach on Instagram.
Listen to the interview with Ewing in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SAHockeyMen/photos/a.1475545935831958/3728577257195470/
More from Business
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa
The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.Read More
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.Read More
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.Read More
Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility
He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.Read More
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.Read More
Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet
Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.Read More
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession
The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.Read More
Small apartments - big business
If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for youRead More
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'
The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.Read More
More from Local
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs
RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDayRead More
Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender
Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lucrative state tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).Read More
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.Read More
AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu interred, memorial service underway
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and the Heritage Development Trust's professor Musa Xulu reflect on the memorial.Read More
Find out why students carried a high-calibre gun to Joburg event - Commissioner
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela wants to know what the intention was to bring the dangerous weapon to the CBD.Read More
Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility
He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.Read More
Ringo Madlingozi: I have always been that revolutionary thinker
Clement speaks to singer, songwriter and politician Ringo Madlingozi about his music career, politics and childhood.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding to allow SA to mourn passing of AmaZulu King
The power utility says the latest move is necessary between 10 am to 2 pm so that people can watch the memorial of the late king.Read More
1,531 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 74 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 51,634.Read More
More from Sport
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president
The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposedRead More
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane
The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October
Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.Read More
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour
Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.Read More
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend
The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.Read More
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent
Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country.Read More
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns
Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you?
Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game.Read More