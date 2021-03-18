Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDay 18 March 2021 6:22 PM
Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lu... 18 March 2021 5:42 PM
View all Local
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane ha... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin. 18 March 2021 5:22 PM
Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday. 18 March 2021 1:40 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
Funny hack to stop colleagues from stealing food at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hockey
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Olympic Games
Crowdfunding
SA Men's Hockey
Garreth Ewing
2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
Tokyo 2021
Matchkit.co

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

The South African Men's Hockey team need to raise between R3.5- and R5-million to compete at the Olympic Games, which kick off in July.

They've teamed up with Matchkit.co in a bid to realise their Tokyo 2021 dream.

The SA Men are in a pool with world champions Belgium, Great Britain, Holland, Germany and Canada.

The team are ranked 14th in the world.

"That will tell you a medal is not beyond the realm of possibility" says coach Garreth Ewing, "but it will be a bit of a long shot."

SA men's hockey team on Facebook @SAHockeyMen

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Ewing acknowledges that it's a race against time to get the funding but he is optimistic.

The publicity we've generated from it and the conversation we've started are definitely going to help us move us in the right direction towards a sponsor.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

We're very confident that we're going to raise the funds we need between now and Tokyo.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

It's not only the two or three weeks that you're there. It's the preparation phase as well.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

Now with the world slowly opening up again... We've got to find the opportunities to train and play against opponents to prepare, and that's one of our biggest financial challenges.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

Why is it so hard to raise funding for hockey in South Africa?

Is it because the sport doesn't draw the crowds like rugby or soccer? asks Whitfield.

Ewing notes that an estimated 250,000 people in South Africa play hockey, across every demographic.

We do get a good TV audience, especially when we are playing in India, but I think the local market still needs to learn a little bit about us.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

It's a huge opportunity for us to build towards the World Cup in 2023... We've got to see it as part of an investment in future success.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

R3.5 million will pay most of our costs. I won't get a salary... but as long as we can pay our players' costs.

Garreth Ewing, Coach - SA Men's Hockey team

If you'd like to help, visit matchkit.co.

You can follow the team on Facebook and their coach on Instagram.

Listen to the interview with Ewing in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics




18 March 2021 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hockey
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Olympic Games
Crowdfunding
SA Men's Hockey
Garreth Ewing
2021 Tokyo Olympic Games
Tokyo 2021
Matchkit.co

More from Business

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa

18 March 2021 7:40 PM

The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power

18 March 2021 5:22 PM

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility

18 March 2021 1:40 PM

He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils

17 March 2021 8:26 PM

The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet

17 March 2021 7:51 PM

Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession

17 March 2021 7:28 PM

The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small apartments - big business

17 March 2021 7:15 PM

If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for you

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'

17 March 2021 6:47 PM

The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs

18 March 2021 6:22 PM

RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDay

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender

18 March 2021 5:42 PM

Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lucrative state tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power

18 March 2021 5:22 PM

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu interred, memorial service underway

18 March 2021 2:51 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and the Heritage Development Trust's professor Musa Xulu reflect on the memorial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Find out why students carried a high-calibre gun to Joburg event - Commissioner

18 March 2021 2:39 PM

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela wants to know what the intention was to bring the dangerous weapon to the CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility

18 March 2021 1:40 PM

He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ringo Madlingozi: I have always been that revolutionary thinker

18 March 2021 12:02 PM

Clement speaks to singer, songwriter and politician Ringo Madlingozi about his music career, politics and childhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom suspends load shedding to allow SA to mourn passing of AmaZulu King

18 March 2021 6:28 AM

The power utility says the latest move is necessary between 10 am to 2 pm so that people can watch the memorial of the late king.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,531 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 74 more people succumb to virus

18 March 2021 6:13 AM

The Health Department says the latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 51,634.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president

12 March 2021 1:35 PM

The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane

11 March 2021 11:44 AM

The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October

5 March 2021 11:29 AM

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour

22 February 2021 2:15 PM

Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'

16 February 2021 2:37 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend

13 February 2021 3:57 PM

The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent

3 February 2021 2:27 PM

Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns

23 January 2021 5:52 PM

Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you?

4 January 2021 6:16 PM

Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Find out why students carried a high-calibre gun to Joburg event - Commissioner

Local

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

Business Local Entertainment

Eskom suspends load shedding to allow SA to mourn passing of AmaZulu King

Local

EWN Highlights

Atlanta shootings expose fears of Asian-American community

18 March 2021 8:45 PM

Putin invites Biden to virtual talks

18 March 2021 7:41 PM

Singh admits that paying Trillian R30.6m without a contract was negligence

18 March 2021 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA