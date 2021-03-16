Social media campaign raises over R610,000 to help students





Who would have thought how far R10 could go?

A campaign started on Instagram Live by social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza, creative communications agency owner Sibu Mabena, internationally renowned choreographer Takkies and marketing manager Ayandamantombazane Mhlongo has raised more than R610,000 to help students.

The #R10GoesALongWay initiative has been a hit among social media users and is gaining more traction.

Mabena talks about how the funds will be used to help university students register for the academic year.

Everything started on social media and that why we are here now. Sibu Mabena, Owner - Duma Collective

This little pool of money and I say little because we do understand that the problem is massive. We think this little bit can help some students get a start. Sibu Mabena, Owner - Duma Collective

So far we have raised R610,363. Please can people donate to this worthy cause. Sibu Mabena, Owner - Duma Collective

