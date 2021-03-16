MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament have voted in favour of an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise announced the results: "The results of the division is as follows: The ayes - 275. The nos 40. And we have one abstention. The question is therefore accordingly agreed to."
WATCH: Parliament votes yes to probe into Public Protector's fitness to hold office
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report
A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.Read More
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry
Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and they refused to take questions.Read More
Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed
News24 journalist Alex Mitchley unpacks on the case that is currently being heard in the Pretoria High Court.Read More
Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter
The Eskom CEO says he is confident that an independent investigation on accusations against him will vindicate him.Read More
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert
Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late.Read More
'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared'
Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem'
Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
More from Local
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 1 from Wednesday until Saturday
The power utility says it will reduce load shedding to Stage 1 from 5am on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Saturday.Read More
Social media campaign raises over R610,000 to help students
Creative communications agency owner Sibu Mabena explains how the #R10GoesALongWay campaign was started.Read More
Everyone loses if young people don't have access to education - Feenix CEO
CEO of Feenix Leana de Beer says government and the private sector need to work together to address the fees issue.Read More
[WARNING] It is risky not to wear a seat belt
Training Director at MasterDrive Derek Kirby says it is the duty of the driver to ensure everyone is wearing a seat belt.Read More
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report
A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.Read More
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry
Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and they refused to take questions.Read More
Commission urges retailers to follow Pick n Pay and cap ginger and garlic prices
Spokesperson Siyabulela Makhunga says Pick n Pay will instruct franchises not to charge higher than the corporate store prices.Read More