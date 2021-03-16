Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid





It's regularly said that the answer to South Africa's power supply woes lies in independence from the Eskom grid.

Easier said than done.

However, the Western Cape government's latest budget shows that an allocation of around R70 million will go to helping municipalities generate or buy their own electricity in the medium- and long-term.

These are the six municipalities earmarked for the Municipal Energy Resilience Project:

- Drakenstein

- Mossel Bay

- Overstrand

- Saldanha Bay

- Stellenbosch

- Swartland

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on this bold move from James-Brent Styan, who published Blackout: The Eskom Crisis in 2015.

The thinking under Premier Alan Winde is to see what can be done to be less reliant in the Western Cape on Eskom electricity, given the enormous problems load shedding presents and the impact on the economy. James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

I think this is a pilot programme for six of the municipalities to see what can be done to assist them in getting more independent from the Eskom grid. James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

Styan notes that, according to the national guidelines, only municipalities in good financial standing are allowed to generate or buy their own electricity.

That's a key consideration if people living in other areas want to think about it as well! James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

There are 18 municipalities in the country that had a clean audit the last time around, of which I think 15 were in the Western Cape. James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

When you look at the debt that municipalities owe Eskom - between R44- and R46 billion - that's a massive millstone people aren't talking about. It's a political hot potato... James-Brent Styan, Author - Blackout: The Eskom Crisis

