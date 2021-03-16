Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 1 from Wednesday until Saturday
Power utility Eskom has announced that it will reduce load shedding to Stage 1 from 5am on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Saturday.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2021
Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 05:00 on Wednesday and continue until 05:00 on Saturday as the power system is still severely constrained pic.twitter.com/V0LSjqKHDd
