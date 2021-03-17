139 people succumb to COVID-19 and 933 new infections recorded





One hundred and thirty-nine people have died from the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 51,560 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it recorded 933 infections which means so far, the country has recorded 1,530,966 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The recovery rate sits at 95% after 1, 458, 001 people have recuperated.

The total number of vaccines administered is 157,286 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

