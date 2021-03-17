139 people succumb to COVID-19 and 933 new infections recorded
One hundred and thirty-nine people have died from the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 51,560 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it recorded 933 infections which means so far, the country has recorded 1,530,966 cases since the start of the pandemic.
RELATED: 95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 613 infections have been recorded
The recovery rate sits at 95% after 1, 458, 001 people have recuperated.
The total number of vaccines administered is 157,286 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 530 966 the total number of deaths is 51 560 the total number of recoveries is 1 458 001 and the total number of vaccines administered is 157 286. pic.twitter.com/oon6K809Qn— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 16, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 16 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 16, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/anFxT2PKtt
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141441865_top-view-of-test-tubes-with-blood-samples-and-coronavirus-lettering-on-red-background.html?term=covid19%2Btest&vti=ocpsmep8k26m1konus-1-9
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
SA records 1,006 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 51,326
The Health Department says 1, 454, 290 people have recuperated as the recovery rate sits at 95%.Read More
1,477 COVID-19 infections have been recorded and 109 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll up to 51,015 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Police on high alert after fake vaccines stored in SA
In November last year, the police arrested four foreign nationals at a warehouse in Germiston where they found thousands of fake vaccines and masks meant for the black market.Read More
Does your sanitiser have the right alcohol percentage? SABS has new guidelines
SABS administrator Jodi Scholtz says solvents such as acetone, methanol, methylated spirits should not be used.Read More
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 48, 478 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
'Scientists say coronavirus could not have leaked from a laboratory'
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt gives an update on the World Health Organisation briefing on COVID-19.Read More
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications
Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba.Read More
Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease?
SA Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director Prof Charles Parry reflects on alcohol ban.Read More
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister.Read More