Apartment letter of complaint on graphic noises sent to wrong tenant goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
South Africa First Forum send Open Letter to the Minister of Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 15:50
A sad end to the Fugard Theatre as it closes down permanently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Former Resident Director at The Fugard Theatre
Today at 15:50
SA Vaccination calculator
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alastair Otter, Co-founder of media hack collectors
Today at 16:05
Rwanda powers ahead of South Africa in vaccination drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tebogo Monama - News24 Investigate Reporter
Today at 16:10
The Policing of Public Gatherings and Demonstrations in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
Today at 16:20
Details of King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - EWN
Today at 16:20
Trademarking biltong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dougie Aristides from Takis Biltong
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:50
Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment host annual skills development conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zodwa Ntuli, B-BBEE Commissioner
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
When will the average SA citizen be able to get the vaccine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:10
Political Party Funding implementation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC
Today at 17:20
What is the latest at Zondo Commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Uber to give UK drivers workers' rights after court defeat
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:45
The 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mdu Kweyama - the artistic director for the festival
Today at 18:16
KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ignatius Sehoole - CEO at Kpmg South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank holds on to dividend after full year earnings plummet by 56.8%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja - loyal customer of Tracker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndabezinhle (Ndabe) Mkhize - Chairman at IG Markets SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police officers accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba murder formally charged Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed appeared in the dock dressed in casual clothing and cov... 17 March 2021 2:30 PM
When will I get a vaccine? Use these calculators Ferial Haffajee says the only way we're going to get our economy back on track is to ensure the second wave plan stays on track. 17 March 2021 2:07 PM
Beitbridge border fence to be taken down, De Lille tells Parly The controversial Beitbridge fence has been described as a “washing line” for its ineffectiveness in securing the land border. 17 March 2021 11:38 AM
View all Local
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane ha... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move. 16 March 2021 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hand signals that can be used to indicate a person is in danger Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2021 8:25 AM
Apartment letter of complaint on graphic noises sent to wrong tenant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2021 8:24 AM
We always think of how a song is gonna affect someone's day - Neon Dreams Award-winning Canadian duo are topping the charts in South Africa with their hit single 'Life Without Fantasies'. 16 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Entertainment
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Apartment letter of complaint on graphic noises sent to wrong tenant goes viral

17 March 2021 8:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask goes viral

Apartment letter of complaint on graphic noises sent to wrong tenant goes viral

Social media is talking after a body corporate sent a letter of complaint about graphic noises coming out of an apartment, have gone viral after it was found out that the letter was sent to the wrong tenant.

Click here to read the full letter:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




17 March 2021 8:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Hand signals that can be used to indicate a person is in danger

17 March 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We always think of how a song is gonna affect someone's day - Neon Dreams

16 March 2021 2:27 PM

Award-winning Canadian duo are topping the charts in South Africa with their hit single 'Life Without Fantasies'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask goes viral

16 March 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you

15 March 2021 2:43 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough

15 March 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Harvard Grad explains why statements like 'not all men' is problematic

15 March 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away

13 March 2021 9:07 PM

The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away

13 March 2021 8:23 PM

Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Understanding how music has evolved in South Africa

12 March 2021 12:12 PM

Music historian Percy Mabandu says South African musicians don't tour the continent enough and that is not doing us any good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Neighbours playing piano from each of their apartments goes viral

12 March 2021 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

When will I get a vaccine? Use these calculators

Local

Police officers accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba murder formally charged

Local

Public Protector's office mediates in higher education fees crisis

Local

EWN Highlights

This is what we still don't know about the origins of COVID-19

17 March 2021 3:46 PM

Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer'

17 March 2021 3:11 PM

WC sets aside R325.6m for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in province

17 March 2021 2:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA