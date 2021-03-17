Apartment letter of complaint on graphic noises sent to wrong tenant goes viral
Social media is talking after a body corporate sent a letter of complaint about graphic noises coming out of an apartment, have gone viral after it was found out that the letter was sent to the wrong tenant.
