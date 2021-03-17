Public Protector's office mediates in higher education fees crisis
Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka says what came out from her meeting with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO Andile Nongogo does share light for the current fees protests.
The Public Protector’s office is trying to mediate between the students, universities and the Department of Higher Education and Training as students continue with the shutdown of universities across the country.
Gcaleka gives an update on the meeting on The Clement Manyatahela Show.
The minister has shown ana indication of continuous meetings that are taking place between his office, NSFAS, the universities and students to try and settle the current challenges.Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, Acting Public Protector
Yesterday's meeting we chose to deal with the way forward because hampering on what did not happen would have taken us a lot of time and we wouldn't have been able to come up with a solution.Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, Acting Public Protector
We have agreed to sit down, identify all these issues because they are common cause between us and NSFAS and have an agreement on the solution, timeframes and implementation.Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, Acting Public Protector
Gcaleka says the Human Rights Commission is looking into the police brutality during student protests.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @Wits_SRC/Twitter
