When will I get a vaccine? Use these calculators
Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick, asks in an article: When will we get the vaccine?
She says we need to get vaccinated, but if the current vaccination rate becomes the average, it will take 18 years to and 16 days to reach herd immunity of 67% of the population.
The _Media Hack _has launched a vaccination calculator on March 15, and it calculated that if the current rate of vaccines becomes the norm, we should reach herd immunity by 2039.
Haffajee has more on this.
We know that health workers will go first, essential services people will go first but I am quite keen to find out when is our turn. The government attached timeframes to phases 1,2 and 3. We found out that definitely we are not on track.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Things are off-track unless we catch up quickly. Some of these are out of our hands. There are global supplier constraints. Export controls imposed on vaccines in the US and Europe can impact South Africa’s supply lines.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
I think we will hopefully hear in the next couple of weeks if Pfizer has been granted regulatory approval and those vaccines should start arriving. The Johnson & Johnson commercial purchases also should start coming.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Around the world, vaccines have become a political issue by which to judge your government. There was supposed to be a catch-up plan in place.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
The only way we're going to get our economy back on track and to keep our most vulnerable people safe in the third wave is to ensure that the second wave plan stays on track.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
A second vaccine calculator is the Omni vaccine calculator.
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Twitter
More from Local
Police officers accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba murder formally charged
Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed appeared in the dock dressed in casual clothing and covered their faces. The officers are all from the public order policing unit.Read More
Beitbridge border fence to be taken down, De Lille tells Parly
The controversial Beitbridge fence has been described as a “washing line” for its ineffectiveness in securing the land border.Read More
Public Protector's office mediates in higher education fees crisis
Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka gives an update on the meeting with higher education stakeholders.Read More
139 people succumb to COVID-19 and 933 new infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 51,560 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 1 from Wednesday until Saturday
The power utility says it will reduce load shedding to Stage 1 from 5am on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Saturday.Read More
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.Read More
Social media campaign raises over R610,000 to help students
Creative communications agency owner Sibu Mabena explains how the #R10GoesALongWay campaign was started.Read More