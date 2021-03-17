When will I get a vaccine? Use these calculators





Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick, asks in an article: When will we get the vaccine?

She says we need to get vaccinated, but if the current vaccination rate becomes the average, it will take 18 years to and 16 days to reach herd immunity of 67% of the population.

The _Media Hack _has launched a vaccination calculator on March 15, and it calculated that if the current rate of vaccines becomes the norm, we should reach herd immunity by 2039.

Haffajee has more on this.

We know that health workers will go first, essential services people will go first but I am quite keen to find out when is our turn. The government attached timeframes to phases 1,2 and 3. We found out that definitely we are not on track. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Things are off-track unless we catch up quickly. Some of these are out of our hands. There are global supplier constraints. Export controls imposed on vaccines in the US and Europe can impact South Africa’s supply lines. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I think we will hopefully hear in the next couple of weeks if Pfizer has been granted regulatory approval and those vaccines should start arriving. The Johnson & Johnson commercial purchases also should start coming. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Around the world, vaccines have become a political issue by which to judge your government. There was supposed to be a catch-up plan in place. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

The only way we're going to get our economy back on track and to keep our most vulnerable people safe in the third wave is to ensure that the second wave plan stays on track. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

A second vaccine calculator is the Omni vaccine calculator.

Listen below for the full interview...