Police officers accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba murder formally charged
JOHANNESBURG - Four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba have appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, where they were formally charged.
Ntumba was shot and killed last week when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students in Braamfontein.
His death sparked widespread outrage, with calls for those responsible to be prosecuted.
The four police officers walked into court 17 here at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, where they were met by a large media contingent.
#MthokozisiNtumba The officers are waiting to be formally charged , they face charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice. TK pic.twitter.com/v79LWE5d5e— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2021
Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed appeared in the dock dressed in casual clothing and covered their faces.
The officers are all from the public order policing unit.
They have been charged with murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The defence has asked the State to provide it with postmortem results, ballistic or forensic findings and eyewitness statements in order to prepare for a bail application.
The case has been postponed to 24 March and the State has indicated that it will be opposing bail.
WATCH: Four officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court
