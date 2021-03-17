Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils





Private school group Curro has reported a revenue increase of 5% to R3.09 billion for its 2020 financial year.

Pupil intake rose 6% to 60,777.

Adding registrations for 2021, the number of registered learners at Curro schools stood at 66,153 in February.

First day of school in 2016 at Curro, Roodeplaat. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN

Curro estimates that its revenue for 2020 could have been R300 million higher were it not for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is withholding a dividend for 2020 to fund growth prospects.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro Holdings.

At the beginning of last we also had a good growth - to over 63,000 learners. Then we saw a decline, predominantly in our pre-schools, in the last part of 2020. Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings

Over the years we invested heavily in our IT infrastructure... robotics... coding... We trained our teachers in Microsoft Teams etcetera. When lockdown happened I think the market realised the quality of our offering. Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings

We're seeing brilliant academic results. Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings

Listen to the interview with Greyling on The Money Show:

