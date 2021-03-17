Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
Private school group Curro has reported a revenue increase of 5% to R3.09 billion for its 2020 financial year.
Pupil intake rose 6% to 60,777.
Adding registrations for 2021, the number of registered learners at Curro schools stood at 66,153 in February.
Curro estimates that its revenue for 2020 could have been R300 million higher were it not for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is withholding a dividend for 2020 to fund growth prospects.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro Holdings.
At the beginning of last we also had a good growth - to over 63,000 learners. Then we saw a decline, predominantly in our pre-schools, in the last part of 2020.Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings
Over the years we invested heavily in our IT infrastructure... robotics... coding... We trained our teachers in Microsoft Teams etcetera. When lockdown happened I think the market realised the quality of our offering.Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings
We're seeing brilliant academic results.Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings
Listen to the interview with Greyling on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
Source : EWN
