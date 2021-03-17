[LISTEN] Internment processes in Zulu culture





AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu izotshalwa on Wednesday night in a private ceremony.

The monarch passed away on Friday following diabetes-related complications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the memorial service of the King on Thursday.

The passing of King Zwelithini has sparked curiosity among some people in terms of culture and the language used when describing the death and burial of the monarch.

Azania Mosaka speaks to the University of KwaZulu-Natal History lecturer in Mphumelile Ngidi about South African monarchies.

Amabutho do not serve the same purpose they were serving in the past like during the war. They are part and parcel of the nation. Now they are guiding their king. Mphumeleli Ngidi, History lecturer- University of KwaZulu-Natal

This is the first time ever where we hear about the death of a King in the Zulu culture. The people would only hear of the king's death after he had been buried. So now this is the first time this is happening. Mphumeleli Ngidi, History lecturer- University of KwaZulu-Natal

Ngidi says the process of the burial depends on the royal family.

Only a few members of the family go to the funeral site and also no one should know the exact site of the burial. This is done to prevent people who want to take the spirit of the king, witchcraft and all that. It is a family secret, only a few family members know where a king is buried. Mphumeleli Ngidi, History lecturer- University of KwaZulu-Natal

Ngidi says most of the practices during the internment are done in secrecy.

