B-BBEE event focuses on skills development to bring more people into the economy
The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission (B-BBEE) hosted its annual conference.
This year's theme is "Skills Development: What is at stake?". One of the focus areas of the conference was skills development.
B-BBEE Commissioner Zodwa Ntuli explains more.
We saw that it is an opportunity for us this year to focus on skills development particularly because it is a priority element of B-BBEE.Zodwa Ntuli, B-BBEE Commissioner
It measures the extent to which companies both in the private and public sector are developing their own employees and also individuals that are outside of their employment to give them skills that will enable them to participate in the economy.Zodwa Ntuli, B-BBEE Commissioner
Listen to the full interview below...
