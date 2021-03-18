1,531 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 74 more people succumb to virus
Seventy-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 51,634 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says 1,531 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 532, 497.
RELATED: 139 people succumb to COVID-19 and 933 new infections recorded
The recovery rate sits at 95% after 1, 459, 056 people have recuperated.
The total number of vaccines administered is 168, 413 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 532 497 the total number of deaths is 51 634 the total number of recoveries is 1 459 056 and the total number of vaccines administered is 168 413. pic.twitter.com/Fm7wSvuDsV— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 17, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 17, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/VFZoNPeiVe
