Eskom suspends load shedding to allow SA to mourn passing of AmaZulu King
Power utility Eskom has announced that in order for South Africans to mourn the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, it will suspend load shedding from 10 am until 2 pm.
RELATED: Eskom changes load shedding stages ... again
The utility earlier changed the schedule from stage 1 to stage 2 so that it can safeguard the power system.
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 17, 2021
Eskom will suspend loadshedding between 10:00 and 14:00 in order to allow the nation to mourn the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini pic.twitter.com/pr3TS2x0qi
Source : GCIS
