[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral

Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a crocodile attacking cheetah while it drank water goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Crocodile attacks cheetah while drinking 🐆 pic.twitter.com/53dIadL7Z5 — Nature is Savage (@natureissavage) March 17, 2021

