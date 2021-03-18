



Funny hack to stop colleagues from stealing food at work goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a woman came up with an interesting hack to stop her colleagues from eating her food at work.

Read the hilarious note below:

So my mom saw that her eggs were missing at work so she posted this note. Later some white dude came to her stressed af for the antidote thinking he was going to die 😭😭😭 ngl this is genius pic.twitter.com/rdHENrOYxf — Kojo (@_kamoafo) March 10, 2021

