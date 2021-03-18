Ringo Madlingozi: I have always been that revolutionary thinker





South African musician, politician Ringo Madlingozi says if he does not sing _Sondela _wherever he is performing people complain.

The singer, songwriter says he grew up listening to music by Letta Mbuli and Mariam Makeba among others.

Born in Cape Town, Madlingozi says later his parents moved to Transkei and that is where he grew up.

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement Manyathela, Madlingozi talks about his childhood, music career and politics.

When I was younger I couldn't understand. I thought that we people who are black were supposed to be living like that. I grew up with one pair of shoes. Ringo Madlingozi, Musician and politician

He says he initially didn't want to write or sing love songs.

Deep inside I wanted to tell people about how to change themselves from this mental slavery that is still going on today. Ringo Madlingozi, Musician and politician

Madlingozi says he will still do music even though he is now into politics.

I have always been that revolutionary thinker and my music has always been around the atrocities that the government does. Ringo Madlingozi, Musician and politician

My music always reflects what is happening at the time. Ringo Madlingozi, Musician and politician

Listen to the full interview below...