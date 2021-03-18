Streaming issues? Report here
AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu interred, memorial service underway

18 March 2021 1:20 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Memorial service
Goodwill Zwelethini
AmaZulu King Zwelithini
planted

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and the Heritage Development Trust's professor Musa Xulu reflect on the memorial.

Mourners gathered at Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma for the memorial service of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

The king was planted in the early hours of Thursday morning following a private traditional ceremony after he succumbed to diabetes-related complications last Friday.

RELATED: Eskom suspends load shedding to allow SA to mourn passing of AmaZulu King

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at this special memorial service.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and the Heritage Development Trust executive director professor Musa Xulu to unpack the AmaZulu king's memorial.

The late monarch was planted in what we are told was sacred ceremony only attended by close male relatives. Today we are at his memorial service where President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the eulogy.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He adds that outside the venue there are different festivities with maidens dancing and amabhutho celebrating the life of the king.

Xulu says the secrecy behind the planting of the king is to prevent evil spirits and saucers from knowing where the king's grave is.

I can tell you now that the king is not buried here at Kwakhethomthandayo, he is buried somewhere else and I am not permitted to say where. The rituals that are performed are power related rituals to grow the nation even bigger.

Professor Musa Xulu, Executive director - Heritage Development Trust

Listen below to the full conversation with Duma:

Listen below to Xulu's conversation:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
