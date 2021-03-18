



JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh has confirmed that he attended meetings about the power utility with McKinsey before he was appointed

He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.

Former Trillian and Regiments employee Mosilo Mothepu told the commission about project pandora that was meant to plan work that the company wanted to secure.

He confirmed South Africa's state-owned entities did what the company wanted them to do.

Singh said he attended the meetings because the minister had already approached him offering him the position but he claims he didn't know that it was for project pandora.

He said former Minister Lynne Brown approached him about the job, but the meetings were to brief him about the Eskom environment.

“There were proposal that McKinsey and Trillian were making at the time, in order to offer services to Eskom and I was not at Eskom at the time.”

WATCH LIVE: Disgraced ex-Eskom Cfo Anoj Singh returns to Zondo Commission

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility