Find out why students carried a high-calibre gun to Joburg event - Commissioner





We have been talking a lot about student protests and what has been going on in the Johannesburg CBD

Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela has ordered an urgent probe into an illegal high-calibre firearm that was found in the possession of two students in Braamfontein.

Police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters has more on this.

We've been monitoring the protests by the students that started last week to ensure that there are no incidents, especially in relation to criminality. Part of our monitoring is to conduct intelligence. Yesterday our crime intelligence team were informed of a high-calibre firearm that was carried by one of the two students. Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng provincial spokesperson - South African Police Service

They followed up on this information and indeed followed the two students at a gathering around Stiemens Street in Braamfontein. Police kept observation and followed the students who then got into a car and drove to Auckland Park where police stopped them, searched the vehicle and indeed found this high-calibre rifle. Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng provincial spokesperson - South African Police Service

The provincial commissioner launched an investigation to establish what the intention was with bringing this very dangerous weapon to a gathering of students in the CBD. It is quite worrisome that they didn't even have a licence for this firearm and it is illegal. Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng provincial spokesperson - South African Police Service

They are both students, the male is 24 and is a student at one institution in Johannesburg. The female student is 21 and is a student from Cape Town who allegedly was visiting. Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng provincial spokesperson - South African Police Service

