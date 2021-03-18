Find out why students carried a high-calibre gun to Joburg event - Commissioner
We have been talking a lot about student protests and what has been going on in the Johannesburg CBD
Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela has ordered an urgent probe into an illegal high-calibre firearm that was found in the possession of two students in Braamfontein.
Police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters has more on this.
We've been monitoring the protests by the students that started last week to ensure that there are no incidents, especially in relation to criminality. Part of our monitoring is to conduct intelligence. Yesterday our crime intelligence team were informed of a high-calibre firearm that was carried by one of the two students.Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng provincial spokesperson - South African Police Service
They followed up on this information and indeed followed the two students at a gathering around Stiemens Street in Braamfontein. Police kept observation and followed the students who then got into a car and drove to Auckland Park where police stopped them, searched the vehicle and indeed found this high-calibre rifle.Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng provincial spokesperson - South African Police Service
The provincial commissioner launched an investigation to establish what the intention was with bringing this very dangerous weapon to a gathering of students in the CBD. It is quite worrisome that they didn't even have a licence for this firearm and it is illegal.Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng provincial spokesperson - South African Police Service
They are both students, the male is 24 and is a student at one institution in Johannesburg. The female student is 21 and is a student from Cape Town who allegedly was visiting.Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng provincial spokesperson - South African Police Service
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
SA's Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs
RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDayRead More
Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender
Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lucrative state tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).Read More
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.Read More
AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu interred, memorial service underway
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and the Heritage Development Trust's professor Musa Xulu reflect on the memorial.Read More
Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility
He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.Read More
Ringo Madlingozi: I have always been that revolutionary thinker
Clement speaks to singer, songwriter and politician Ringo Madlingozi about his music career, politics and childhood.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding to allow SA to mourn passing of AmaZulu King
The power utility says the latest move is necessary between 10 am to 2 pm so that people can watch the memorial of the late king.Read More
1,531 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 74 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 51,634.Read More
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.Read More