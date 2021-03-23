Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
We tend to think, optimistically, that the company we've given our custom to for years will reward us for our loyalty.
The opposite is in fact often true, says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler, especially when it comes to your short-term insurance.
"I was with the same insurer for about 15 and I thought I was being savvy about challenging their routine annual increases, but I eventually discovered that my premium was really high."
Knowler investigates a complaint from a Tracker client of more than ten years.
Anton had discovered through a chance conversation that the vehicle tracking company's most expensive package was R190 per month.
He was paying more than R322!
When I called the call centre to look into this, I was told that I had had annual escalations from when I joined Tracker and was on a month by month contract.Anton, Tracker client
I find this totally immoral as I was effectively penalised for being a loyal customer 10 years. I understand legally I probably have no leg to stand on but surely Tracker should contact their existing customers if they change products and costs?Anton, Tracker client
At his request, Anton was moved to the "new" package with the R190 monthly fee.
Tracker says a customer can expect to pay the lowest price at the start of a contract with annual increases based on inflation related rates.
This is in line with its commercial model, which is based over the expected longevity of a customer for a specific service.
Take the time to do pricing checks and then ask your current provider to give you the better deal, advises Knowler - it worked for Anton.
Alternatively, change service providers often so you’re always the new customer.
New customers will be lured with highly competitive deals, while you keep paying an increasingly uncompetitive sum every month, unless you make a point of shopping around and making sure you aren’t paying too much.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the consumer ninja's tips on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1912/fizkes191200080/134572699-angry-frustrated-annoyed-young-adult-man-consumer-feel-rage-looking-at-computer-notebook-screen-furi.jpg
