[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs
South Africa over the past three to four years has averaged a paper collection of 70% above the global rate of 59.3%.
However, RecyclepaperZA says there is more that can be done.
Global Recycling Day takes place annually on 18 March and this year the theme is 'Celebrating our Recycling Heroes'.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles says recycling paper provides alternative fibre for papermakers.
Recycling sustains the livelihoods of those collectors and creates jobs all the way through the value chain.Samantha Choles, Communications Manager - RecyclePaperZA
It also supports the efforts of brands who are fully required by regulations to make sure that their packaging is taken care of.Samantha Choles, Communications Manager - RecyclePaperZA
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/-2lJGRIY5P0
