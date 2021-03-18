Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
"We're a disruptor in the hotel industry" says Marc Wachsberger, the founder and MD of The Capital Hotel Group (Capital Hotels & Apartments).
The group runs 9 apartment hotels located in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.
On Thursday it confirmed that it is the preferred bidder for the Fairmont Zimbali Hotel on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast, at a price tag of R240 million.
The hotel - part of the Zimbali Coastal Resort estate - was placed into business rescue last year.
Bruce Whitfield sounds out Wachsberger on growing his company in a Covid-smashed environment.
We're a disruptor in the hotel sector.Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
The R240 million is to buy the hotel and renovate it. We're putting together quite a significant renovation, bringing it back to its 5-star standards and incorporating some apartments as well.Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
They were actually doing quite well pre-Covid in terms of revenue, but it hadn't been refurbished for quite some time... We'll be putting in brand-new furniture... We're going to make it world-class...Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
We found opportunities originally in the urban sector... That was our start... A huge leisure audience followed us to Cape Town... More recently, Umhlanga...Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
Particularly in this Covid era, the leisure audience has been one that has performed the best because it services a domestic leisure traveller. Leisure has really loved us!Marc Wachsberger, Founder - The Capital Hotels & Apartments
Wachsberger says they still have a "bullish" outlook for a bounce back of domestic, business and leisure travel with an international recovery to follow.
"If you have that outlook, then what better time is there to make deals than now!"
The group also has expansion plans in Cape Town.
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2018/09/18/14/24/ballito-3686295_960_720.jpg
More from Business
SA's Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.Read More
Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility
He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.Read More
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils
The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.Read More
Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet
Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.Read More
KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession
The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.Read More
Small apartments - big business
If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for youRead More
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'
The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.Read More
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health
Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane
The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More