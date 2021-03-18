Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDay 18 March 2021 6:22 PM
Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lu... 18 March 2021 5:42 PM
View all Local
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane ha... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin. 18 March 2021 5:22 PM
Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday. 18 March 2021 1:40 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
Funny hack to stop colleagues from stealing food at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa

18 March 2021 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
US Federal Reserve
Goolam Ballim
COVID-19

The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.

The US Federal Reserve has decided to let inflation rise without interest rate interference.

Why does the Fed's policy to keep interest rates steady matter to us in South Africa?

"What happens to American interest rates affects not just growth and inflation there, but here as well in a very interconnected globe" says Bruce Whitfield.

He discusses the impact of the Fed's decision with Goolam Ballim, group chief economist at Standard Bank.

The spectre of inflation normally would herald the risk of rising short-term interest rates... and in addition, more medium- to longer-term rates have already been driven by market participants somewhat higher.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

Higher interest rates and the resultant reduction in earnings trigger further effects that can impair economic recovery.

For several weeks, the prospect of this scenario had been unnerving markets and general observers, Ballim says.

The Fed last night quelled those concerns by signalling that monetary policy in the United States will remain benign for several years, and inflation will be allowed to rise without correction...

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

While I do think that the pandemic and its shadow will be lingering for a length of time, there does appear to be a recovery.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

So 2021 does seem to rebuild the hopes of a momentum that, with respect to the US and China, will deliver output this year that surpasses 2019 output - at least in those two economies.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

Ballim spells out why this is important for the rest of the world.

The US and China combined have heft - they account for about one third of global GDP, to the extent that they are the epi-centres of growth leading the charge that's to be cheered.

Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

Listen to Ballim's analysis on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa




18 March 2021 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
US Federal Reserve
Goolam Ballim
COVID-19

More from Business

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power

18 March 2021 5:22 PM

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility

18 March 2021 1:40 PM

He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils

17 March 2021 8:26 PM

The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet

17 March 2021 7:51 PM

Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KPMG commits to active transformation role in accounting, auditing profession

17 March 2021 7:28 PM

The 'new' KPMG's partnership with Abasa to develop small black firms is not just a PR exercise, says SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small apartments - big business

17 March 2021 7:15 PM

If you can live in less than 30 sqm, this might be the home for you

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'

17 March 2021 6:47 PM

The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Find out why students carried a high-calibre gun to Joburg event - Commissioner

Local

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

Business Local Entertainment

Eskom suspends load shedding to allow SA to mourn passing of AmaZulu King

Local

EWN Highlights

Atlanta shootings expose fears of Asian-American community

18 March 2021 8:45 PM

Putin invites Biden to virtual talks

18 March 2021 7:41 PM

Singh admits that paying Trillian R30.6m without a contract was negligence

18 March 2021 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA