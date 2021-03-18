



JOHANNESBURG - As the country battles constant power outages, Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced eight successful bidders to produce independent power.

Mantashe said that they would provide a combination of power contributions to take the strain off Eskom.

The minister said that the new additions would offer welcome relief.

"Eight preferred bids totaling 1,845 megawatts (MW) and a further three eligible bids totaling 150MW."

He said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.

"It is envisaged that the first power from these projects will be connected to the grid from August 2022."

Minister Mantashe said that thousands of jobs would be created, with special emphasis on black ownership.

"... during the construction period, a South African entity but expectation from these projects is 51%, with black ownership of 49%."

Manthashe said that the new projects must become operational as soon as possible.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power