Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

Latest Local
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDay 18 March 2021 6:22 PM
Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lu... 18 March 2021 5:42 PM
View all Local
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane ha... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin. 18 March 2021 5:22 PM
Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday. 18 March 2021 1:40 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
Funny hack to stop colleagues from stealing food at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Thursday brought good news for a creative industry battered by the impact of hard lockdown regulations.

A partnership between Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) will result in a R28 million boost for local film makers.

The foundation falls under the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The partners will each provide R14 million to fund six "micro-films".

Four feature films will be allocated a budget of R4 million each (emerging filmmakers) and two feature films R6 million each (established filmmakers).

The NFVF... is excited to form this partnership as it looks to create new opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the local film industry after many productions locally and internationally had to be halted/postponed due Covid-19 global lockdowns.

National Film and Video Foundation

Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Ncokotwana, the NFVF's head of Industry Development.

Micro-films are small-budget films that are produced within a limited amount of time as well as with minimum budget, minimum cast and minimum crew.

Yolanda Ncokotwana, Head: Industry Development - National Film and Video Foundation

This is a way of resuscitating the creative industry... It's about creating an opportunity for emerging talent... especially looking at above-the-line creators, directors and producers.

Yolanda Ncokotwana, Head: Industry Development - National Film and Video Foundation

The six films will premiere on Netflix.

The submission portal goes live on 1 April and will stay up "for around five weeks".

Find the application info on the NFVF website.

For more detail, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry




