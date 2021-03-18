Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry





Thursday brought good news for a creative industry battered by the impact of hard lockdown regulations.

A partnership between Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) will result in a R28 million boost for local film makers.

The foundation falls under the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Have a great story to tell? The NFVF and @NetflixSA have the funding for you!



We're calling all filmmakers with stories in development to submit applications for their stories to be fully-funded. Call opens 1 April 2021.



Read more here: https://t.co/POsUia6HU7#LoveSAFilm pic.twitter.com/Wsqpw8dSR0 — National Film & Video Foundation (@nfvfsa) March 18, 2021

The partners will each provide R14 million to fund six "micro-films".

Four feature films will be allocated a budget of R4 million each (emerging filmmakers) and two feature films R6 million each (established filmmakers).

The NFVF... is excited to form this partnership as it looks to create new opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the local film industry after many productions locally and internationally had to be halted/postponed due Covid-19 global lockdowns. National Film and Video Foundation

Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Ncokotwana, the NFVF's head of Industry Development.

Micro-films are small-budget films that are produced within a limited amount of time as well as with minimum budget, minimum cast and minimum crew. Yolanda Ncokotwana, Head: Industry Development - National Film and Video Foundation

This is a way of resuscitating the creative industry... It's about creating an opportunity for emerging talent... especially looking at above-the-line creators, directors and producers. Yolanda Ncokotwana, Head: Industry Development - National Film and Video Foundation

The six films will premiere on Netflix.

The submission portal goes live on 1 April and will stay up "for around five weeks".

Find the application info on the NFVF website.

