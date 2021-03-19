SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus
Ninety people have died from the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 51,724 since the begging of the pandemic.
South Africa has recorded 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961.
RELATED: 1,531 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 74 more people succumb to virus
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 459, 894 people having recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 177,275 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 533 961 the total number of deaths is 51 724 the total number of recoveries is 1 459 894 and the total number of vaccines administered is 177 275. pic.twitter.com/J68vs2oJZi— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 18, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 18 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 18, 2021
