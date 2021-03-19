SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus





Ninety people have died from the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 51,724 since the begging of the pandemic.

South Africa has recorded 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 459, 894 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 177,275 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

