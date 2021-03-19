[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike?





What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike?

Social media is talking after a mother decided to stop doing housework and go on a strike to see how her family will react.

Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates.



Who will blink first? Not me. pic.twitter.com/IZkOwP3a6B — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 17, 2021

