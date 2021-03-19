Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Government announces 8 preferred bidders to produce independent power
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jacob Mbele
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
Cross subsidizing Covid Vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Willy
Today at 10:35
What is code siwtching
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kelly Fisher - Host of the Black Girl's Guide Podcast
Today at 10:45
The Hybrid Office Work Model
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Fisher - Senior VP for the Mediterranean, Middle East & Africa at Salesforce
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Blockchain for Social Good.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Sexual Compatibility
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 11:45
Global Recycling Day - Let's talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles, Spokesperson for PAMSA and RecyclePaperZA, the paper recycling association
Today at 12:10
Lynne Brown at Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Reax to Mantashe's proposed energy developments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 12:27
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 12:37
Equal education on pit latrine
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Athenkosi Sopitshi - Head at Equal Education Eastern Cape
Today at 12:40
President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ado Shaibu - Secretary General at Alliance For Change And Transparency (ACT Wazalendo)
Today at 12:45
Artscape theatre building 50th Celebration Concert - 20 March 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File I- thaca Fine Honeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961. 19 March 2021 6:20 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Local
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane ha... 16 March 2021 6:10 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin. 18 March 2021 5:22 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

19 March 2021 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
COVID19
vaccine
biovac
US based company

CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership.

Biovac announced a local manufacturing partnership with US-based immunotherapy company, ImmunityBio on Thursday.

Biovac says this collaboration aims to develop capability in South Africa for the full value-chain manufacturing of vaccines.

RELATED: Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac

Africa Melane on #702Breakfast chats to Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana to give more insight on the matter.

US-based immunotherapy company, ImmunityBio has developed a vaccine that has a similar construct to Johnson and Johnson but have made a few tweaks to try make it more broadly protective.

Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

Listen below to the full conversation:




19 March 2021 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
COVID19
vaccine
biovac
US based company

More from Local

SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus

19 March 2021 6:20 AM

The Health Department says 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs

18 March 2021 6:22 PM

RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDay

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender

18 March 2021 5:42 PM

Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lucrative state tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power

18 March 2021 5:22 PM

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu interred, memorial service underway

18 March 2021 2:51 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and the Heritage Development Trust's professor Musa Xulu reflect on the memorial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Find out why students carried a high-calibre gun to Joburg event - Commissioner

18 March 2021 2:39 PM

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela wants to know what the intention was to bring the dangerous weapon to the CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility

18 March 2021 1:40 PM

He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ringo Madlingozi: I have always been that revolutionary thinker

18 March 2021 12:02 PM

Clement speaks to singer, songwriter and politician Ringo Madlingozi about his music career, politics and childhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?

16 March 2021 7:51 PM

Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

16 March 2021 6:10 PM

The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report

16 March 2021 2:41 PM

A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry

16 March 2021 2:13 PM

Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and they refused to take questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed

16 March 2021 12:45 PM

News24 journalist Alex Mitchley unpacks on the case that is currently being heard in the Pretoria High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter

16 March 2021 9:09 AM

The Eskom CEO says he is confident that an independent investigation on accusations against him will vindicate him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert

15 March 2021 1:03 PM

Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared'

15 March 2021 7:57 AM

Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case

12 March 2021 12:33 PM

Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem'

11 March 2021 7:50 AM

Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

Local Politics

SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus

Local

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

Business Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WC legislature aims to cut province’s murder rate by 50% over next decade

19 March 2021 9:45 AM

South Africans urged to defend the Constitution against Zuma defiance

19 March 2021 9:20 AM

Mantashe: First power connection from private suppliers expected in Aug 2022

19 March 2021 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA