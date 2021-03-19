Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA
Biovac announced a local manufacturing partnership with US-based immunotherapy company, ImmunityBio on Thursday.
Biovac says this collaboration aims to develop capability in South Africa for the full value-chain manufacturing of vaccines.
RELATED: Tight security in place as COVID-19 vaccine is stored and distributed by Biovac
Africa Melane on #702Breakfast chats to Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana to give more insight on the matter.
US-based immunotherapy company, ImmunityBio has developed a vaccine that has a similar construct to Johnson and Johnson but have made a few tweaks to try make it more broadly protective.Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from Local
SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961.Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs
RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDayRead More
Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender
Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lucrative state tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).Read More
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.Read More
AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu interred, memorial service underway
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and the Heritage Development Trust's professor Musa Xulu reflect on the memorial.Read More
Find out why students carried a high-calibre gun to Joburg event - Commissioner
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela wants to know what the intention was to bring the dangerous weapon to the CBD.Read More
Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility
He is back at the Zondo Inquiry to give his side of the state capture story on Wednesday.Read More
Ringo Madlingozi: I have always been that revolutionary thinker
Clement speaks to singer, songwriter and politician Ringo Madlingozi about his music career, politics and childhood.Read More
More from Politics
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.Read More
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report
A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.Read More
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry
Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and they refused to take questions.Read More
Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed
News24 journalist Alex Mitchley unpacks on the case that is currently being heard in the Pretoria High Court.Read More
Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter
The Eskom CEO says he is confident that an independent investigation on accusations against him will vindicate him.Read More
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert
Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late.Read More
'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared'
Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem'
Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations.Read More