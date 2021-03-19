IPPs: 40% of the preferred bidding companies are black owned - Top official





Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced eight preferred bidders for the independent power producer programme.

The tender for 2,000 megawatts was launched at a time the country suffered some of the worst power cuts, two years ago.

Clement Manyathela Deputy director-general at the Department of Mineral Resources Jacob Mbele about the announcement.

In terms of the process of evaluating the project, one of the things we looked at is that the project has to be at a certain level of readiness. Jacob Mbele, DDG - Department of Mineral Resources

We are confident that those awarded the preferred bidder status are a good level of readiness and they will be able to secure the necessary financing. Jacob Mbele, DDG - Department of Mineral Resources

Mbele says they are expecting power from this project to come online around August 2022.

With this programme what we are seeing is that about 61% of South African entity participation and about 40% of that is black ownership. Jacob Mbele, DDG - Department of Mineral Resources

Listen to the full interview below...