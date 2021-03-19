Eskom cancels load shedding from midday today
Power utility Eskom says it will suspend Stage 2 load shedding from 12 pm on Friday.
It says its latest move was due to the fact that its generation units have returned to service and that has helped to restore available capacity.
Eskom cancels loadshedding from 12:00 as generation units return to service, helping to restore available capacity pic.twitter.com/ddfYmpyJnj
