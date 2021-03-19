Eskom cancels load shedding from midday today

EWN: Lynne Brown claims to have a modest life

An increase in travel bans and border closures related to South Africa

EWN: Gauteng's Second wave ended on February 7th

N-word and other derogatory words

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN

Brown appears in front of Zondo commission

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Frenette Southwood - Department of General Linguistics at Stellenbosch University

Jeppe High school bids farewell to its 80-year-old legend

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Joni Peddie - CEO of Resilient People and a behaviour strategist

Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?

Status of the COVID-19 Second Surge and Early Detection of 3rd wave

Today at 16:20

Why South Africa should look at new national number plates for cars

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zurika Louw, chief executive of the South African Number Plate Association

