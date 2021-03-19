'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'





The University of London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) has instructed professor Adam Habib to step aside from his position.

The instruction comes after Habib used the N-word during a virtual sitting with students last week which prompted one of the students to call him out.

The viral video has led to many people demanding that action be taken against the professor.

Elsewhere, a Bulgarian singer Mihaela Marinova has received international backlash for dressing in black face to look like South African singer Nomcebo Zikode during a TV performance of Jerusalema.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the different matters.

There is an issue with the N-word regardless of who says it, I think the slur use of the word and the word itself evokes violence. There are similar issues with the K-word in South Africa where we are not comfortable as a society of using that word. Tessa Doom, Director - Youthlab

She says the use of the word by Habib was problematic and the defense of him using that word was also problematic.

Watch the Habib video below:

Can someone explain why the Director of @SOAS (Adam Habib) thought this was okay to say in a public meeting? 🙃🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/QAgyqufysy — Aunty irl (@MomoSapien_) March 11, 2021

The Bulgarian video was very shocking, especially because of the lengths that were taken to do the black face, she says.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full conversation: