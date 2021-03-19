'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'
The University of London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) has instructed professor Adam Habib to step aside from his position.
The instruction comes after Habib used the N-word during a virtual sitting with students last week which prompted one of the students to call him out.
The viral video has led to many people demanding that action be taken against the professor.
Elsewhere, a Bulgarian singer Mihaela Marinova has received international backlash for dressing in black face to look like South African singer Nomcebo Zikode during a TV performance of Jerusalema.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the different matters.
There is an issue with the N-word regardless of who says it, I think the slur use of the word and the word itself evokes violence. There are similar issues with the K-word in South Africa where we are not comfortable as a society of using that word.Tessa Doom, Director - Youthlab
She says the use of the word by Habib was problematic and the defense of him using that word was also problematic.
Watch the Habib video below:
Can someone explain why the Director of @SOAS (Adam Habib) thought this was okay to say in a public meeting? 🙃🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/QAgyqufysy— Aunty irl (@MomoSapien_) March 11, 2021
The Bulgarian video was very shocking, especially because of the lengths that were taken to do the black face, she says.
Watch the video below:
are my eyes deceiving me..... pic.twitter.com/rOVMr6QTnn— Lia🤎✨ (@leefin_a) March 18, 2021
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA
CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership.Read More
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay?
Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous.Read More
MPs vote in favour of inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
The National Assembly had been asked to decide if it would adopt the report of the independent panel which found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.Read More
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report
A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be enforced to ensure quality delivery of services among other duties.Read More
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry
Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and they refused to take questions.Read More
Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed
News24 journalist Alex Mitchley unpacks on the case that is currently being heard in the Pretoria High Court.Read More
Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter
The Eskom CEO says he is confident that an independent investigation on accusations against him will vindicate him.Read More
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert
Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late.Read More
'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared'
Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More
More from World
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'
The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means
A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.Read More
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.Read More
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa
“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.Read More
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
More from Local
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one
She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corruption buster.Read More
IPPs: 40% of the preferred bidding companies are black owned - Top official
Deputy director-general at the Department of Mineral Resources Jacob Mbele explains the IPP process programme.Read More
Eskom cancels load shedding from midday today
The power utility says it made this decision because its generation units have returned to service.Read More
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA
CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961.Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
[LISTEN] Paper recycling sustains livelihoods of the collectors and creates jobs
RecyclePaperZa communications manager Samantha Choles talks about the benefits of recycling paper. #GlobalRecycleDayRead More
Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender
Suspended Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko is being probed for alleged conflict of interest after her late husband scored a lucrative state tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).Read More
Mantashe announces 8 bidders given green light to produce independent power
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the successful bidders had a deadline to obtain finance and begin.Read More