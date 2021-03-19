I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer





Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in as the first female president of Tanzania following the passing of John Magufuli.

She took her oath of office on Friday at the statehouse in Dar es Salaam.

She is a soft-spoken 61-year-old Muslim woman from Zanzibar, a mother of four children.

Fatma Karume, a lawyer and former president at Tanganyika Law Society, has more on this.

I think as a woman I am so proud of her. It's really a historic moment particularly as a woman who comes from Zanzibar. I am absolutely thrilled that we have for the first time in the history of Tanzania we have a Zanzibari as president of the United Republic of Tanzania. I have met this with absolute glee and joy. Fatma Karume, Lawyer and former president at Tanganyika Law Society

What about having a woman as president for the first time?

It's been a long time coming. We have a country that is very patriarchal. Our deceased president was actually what I would refer to as a misogynist. His comments and statements on women always raised eyebrows and set Twitter completely buzzing with distaste., despite the fact that he had a female vice-president Fatma Karume, Lawyer and former president at Tanganyika Law Society

It's a moment in which I hope we will show that women can do it and we can do it in many circumstances as a man can. Fatma Karume, Lawyer and former president at Tanganyika Law Society

What is the sense of the events of the past couple of weeks regarding Magufuli?

It has been a very stressful time for Tanzanians because we have not really been informed. We were not informed when he fell ill, we were not informed throughout his illness and we were left to speculate as to where he was, how ill he was and whether or not he would be able to come through this. Fatma Karume, Lawyer and former president at Tanganyika Law Society

I am hoping that the government will now take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it has been devastating for people within our country. Fatma Karume, Lawyer and former president at Tanganyika Law Society

