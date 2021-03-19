Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng COVID-19 Command Council said on Friday the province remains highly exposed to a possible third wave.
The council was giving an update on the state of coronavirus in the province.
To date, Gauteng has recorded more than 400,000 positive cases and over 10,000 deaths.
With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a slow uptick and could pose as a threat in stabilising the infection rate.
“We have reached a very particular situation where the number of cases has stopped dropping. This basically means that we have reached a new situation of equilibrium between the number of cases created by our local transmissions and the local reproductive numbers. This essentially means that we are highly exposed to a third wave.”
Mellado said that Gauteng remained highly vulnerable to super-spreader events which could see the province face an unprecedented number of cases.
“This equilibrium is unstable; any trigger such as super-spreader events or similar situations where we can have a spark in the number of cases will break that equilibrium and lead to a third wave. As a result of that, we are highly vulnerable,” Mellado said.
MORE THAN 44,000 PROVINCIAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS VACCINATED
The provincial command council said that at least 44,915 healthcare workers had been vaccinated in the province. Vaccinations began in early February through the early access Sisonke Study.
To date, more than 177,000 healthcare professionals have received their jabs nationwide, with the majority of the inoculations being administered in Gauteng.
Acting chief operating officer, Nomsa Mmope, said that out of the 44,000 healthcare workers vaccinated, only 97 reported side effects.
“They were complaining about an arm being sore after being injected, swelling.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns
Source : AFP
