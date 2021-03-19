John Kani: Success is just around the corner after failure
South African acclaimed actor John Kani says when he was young he brilliant in the 800 meters in athletics but overconfidence dealt him a big blow.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka on the Upside of failure, Kani says the lack of preparation made him fail from being a good athlete.
You can only succeed if there is a strong possibility of failure.John Kani, South African actor, author and director
Kani says their first shows had little to no audience but they did not give up.
To young people, success is just around the corner after failure.John Kani, South African actor, author and director
Listen to the full interview below...
