Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso





Tiisetsa is the exciting new single by Khotso, one of Lesotho’s most popular recording artists.

Locally releasing to radio end-February 2021, it’s a feel-good song performed in Sesotho and English.

Khotso’s background includes being a part of the South African Studio Team of the live-action Lion King movie soundtrack, led by the iconic Lebo M. The soundtrack features many well-known international artists such as Beyonce, Pharrell, and Elton John.

Khotso reveals more about the song ... and then some more.

Tiisetsa is about persevering and hanging on through difficult times. I wrote it at a time when I going through a path careerwise that I wasn't happy with. How to transition into the musical side of things. I really wrote it as an encouragement to myself ... that things will eventually work out with regard to perfect timing. Khotso, One of Lesotho’s most popular recording artists

The message of the song, with the way things are going on at the moment, with COVID-19, it looks like a universal type of message. Khotso, One of Lesotho’s most popular recording artists

I am from Lesotho originally but I grew up in the US, in Washington DC. From around one year old until I finished high school there. From there I went to the UK, did A-levels and university. Half-way through doing an Economics degree I realised that really music was the career that I wanted. Khotso, One of Lesotho’s most popular recording artists

The music industry in Lesotho is growing. We've got really talented people. Most people will know of Sankomota, Tsepo Tshola and Bhudaza Mapefane, but there are many other young, vibrant musicians. It's just that the infrastructure at the moment has a way to go in terms of catching up with (developed countries). Khotso, One of Lesotho’s most popular recording artists

Tsepo Tshola has been instrumental. When I wanted to step into music, he said: 'I'm recording in studio, let me hear some of your music and see what we can do.' And that was 15 years ago. he is someone I respect very much. Khotso, One of Lesotho’s most popular recording artists

I worked on the soundtrack to the live-action movie The Lion King by Lebo M. I was part of the South African team. Lebo M has influenced me in a lot of areas and I continue to still work with him on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes, production-type things. Khotso, One of Lesotho’s most popular recording artists

Listen below for the full interview ...

Watch the video below ...