Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement. 19 March 2021 4:33 PM
John Kani: Success is just around the corner after failure South African acclaimed actor Dr John Kani talks about his lesson on failure. 19 March 2021 3:19 PM
Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a sl... 19 March 2021 2:18 PM
View all Local
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

19 March 2021 4:33 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Retirement
Work
jeppe High School
Martin Ledwaba

The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement.

After 50 years of service, Martin Ledwana is retiring from Jeppe High School for Boys.

In 2020, the school celebrated Ledwaba's 80th birthday. Three generations of students have known and loved the 80-year-old man.

He started off as a cleaner and progressed to being a lab assistant in science classes.

Ledwaba says he is now going to the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement.

I am ready for retirement because it is time for me and also I have covered everything now.

Martin Ledwaba

The secret was that I liked the school, the educators, the headmaster, the students. They all loved me, that is why I stayed. Also by me staying longer it was helping me to educate my children so they can get an education.

Martin Ledwaba

Listen to the full interview below...




19 March 2021 4:33 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Retirement
Work
jeppe High School
Martin Ledwaba

More from Local

John Kani: Success is just around the corner after failure

19 March 2021 3:19 PM

South African acclaimed actor Dr John Kani talks about his lesson on failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns

19 March 2021 2:18 PM

With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a slow uptick and could pose as a threat in stabilising the infection rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'

19 March 2021 1:11 PM

Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one

19 March 2021 12:38 PM

She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corruption buster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IPPs: 40% of the preferred bidding companies are black owned - Top official

19 March 2021 12:08 PM

Deputy director-general at the Department of Mineral Resources Jacob Mbele explains the IPP process programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom cancels load shedding from midday today

19 March 2021 11:18 AM

The power utility says it made this decision because its generation units have returned to service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

19 March 2021 8:22 AM

CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus

19 March 2021 6:20 AM

The Health Department says 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

Local

'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'

Politics World Local

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

AstraZeneca jab has 'tremendous potential' to reduce COVID deaths: WHO

19 March 2021 6:33 PM

Students vow to continue protests over historic debt next week until demands met

19 March 2021 6:12 PM

Brown denies saying 'eish' when Zuma wanted to postpone Eskom board meeting

19 March 2021 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA