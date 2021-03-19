After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school
After 50 years of service, Martin Ledwana is retiring from Jeppe High School for Boys.
In 2020, the school celebrated Ledwaba's 80th birthday. Three generations of students have known and loved the 80-year-old man.
He started off as a cleaner and progressed to being a lab assistant in science classes.
Ledwaba says he is now going to the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement.
I am ready for retirement because it is time for me and also I have covered everything now.Martin Ledwaba
The secret was that I liked the school, the educators, the headmaster, the students. They all loved me, that is why I stayed. Also by me staying longer it was helping me to educate my children so they can get an education.Martin Ledwaba
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Photo Credit: Jeppe High School for Boys
