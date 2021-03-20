Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC





The Gauteng Department of Public Transport and Road Infrastructure is waging a war against ongoing corruption across driving licence centres in the province.

The Department has decided to bring in a third party, appointing an auditing company to investigate a conflict of interest by officials, looking into bribery and manipulation of the booking system.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We've decided to conduct a thorough independent investigation. We're finalising the procurement process, we have made a clear determination we want to confront this thing here and now. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We needed a separate type of capacity. The investigation will be able to give us certain information that we can use to act on those that are found on the wrong side of the law. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

Even a forensic investigation where it requires criminal liability we still have to take it through law-enforcement agencies. That does not exclude them from conducting their own investigations and I will plead that we do not separate these investigations and treat them as different processes. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

In actual fact, they tend to work far much better because the forensic investigation will help us to then know what type of liability should we be looking at and therefore, what would be the role of law-enforcement agencies based on preliminary data that we would have acquired through this type of investigation. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We have already seen a good example with the commission of inquiry into the root causes of taxi violence. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

Independent forensic investigations must not be treated separately and exclusively from consequential and subsequent steps like putting a report at the door of the SIU (Special Investigation Unit) or all other law-enforcement agencies. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We must see this as one step, one process that we finally make sure that we hold people accountable. We must also not underestimate the need to do everything possible and use the last cent that we have to root out corruption, considering its negative impact on the people that go to DLTCs (driver testing licensing centres, the negative impact on the economy and the frustration that people are subjected to daily having to go through this. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We mustn't put a figure to any effort that seeks to root out corruption and make sure that our institutions can be able to provide services to the people. There is no amount of money that I think we can spare considering the severity and the nature of the problem that we have. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We need to deal with this thing quickly and fast. This will lead, finally, to the same law-enforcement agencies that you might be feeling we don't have confidence in. It is the law-enforcement agencies, when all is said and done, that are the most important authority to deal with this matter and there is no attempt on our side to undermine or treat law-enforcement agencies with contempt. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

