Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
HI! HOLA! THOBELA!: How to use code-switching in the workplace, social settings Kelly Fisher from the Brown Girls' Guide says it is exhausting to put on appearances in a professional environment the whole day. 20 March 2021 3:25 PM
Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC Jacob Mamabolo says they have already seen a good example with the commission of inquiry into the root causes of taxi violence. 20 March 2021 1:31 PM
SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus The health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic. 20 March 2021 6:44 AM
View all Local
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC

20 March 2021 1:31 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Drivers license
Centurion licensing centre
Car license
driving licenses
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo
Gauteng Public Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo

Jacob Mamabolo says they have already seen a good example with the commission of inquiry into the root causes of taxi violence.

The Gauteng Department of Public Transport and Road Infrastructure is waging a war against ongoing corruption across driving licence centres in the province.

The Department has decided to bring in a third party, appointing an auditing company to investigate a conflict of interest by officials, looking into bribery and manipulation of the booking system.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We've decided to conduct a thorough independent investigation. We're finalising the procurement process, we have made a clear determination we want to confront this thing here and now.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We needed a separate type of capacity. The investigation will be able to give us certain information that we can use to act on those that are found on the wrong side of the law.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

Even a forensic investigation where it requires criminal liability we still have to take it through law-enforcement agencies. That does not exclude them from conducting their own investigations and I will plead that we do not separate these investigations and treat them as different processes.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

In actual fact, they tend to work far much better because the forensic investigation will help us to then know what type of liability should we be looking at and therefore, what would be the role of law-enforcement agencies based on preliminary data that we would have acquired through this type of investigation.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We have already seen a good example with the commission of inquiry into the root causes of taxi violence.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

Independent forensic investigations must not be treated separately and exclusively from consequential and subsequent steps like putting a report at the door of the SIU (Special Investigation Unit) or all other law-enforcement agencies.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We must see this as one step, one process that we finally make sure that we hold people accountable. We must also not underestimate the need to do everything possible and use the last cent that we have to root out corruption, considering its negative impact on the people that go to DLTCs (driver testing licensing centres, the negative impact on the economy and the frustration that people are subjected to daily having to go through this.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We mustn't put a figure to any effort that seeks to root out corruption and make sure that our institutions can be able to provide services to the people. There is no amount of money that I think we can spare considering the severity and the nature of the problem that we have.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

We need to deal with this thing quickly and fast. This will lead, finally, to the same law-enforcement agencies that you might be feeling we don't have confidence in. It is the law-enforcement agencies, when all is said and done, that are the most important authority to deal with this matter and there is no attempt on our side to undermine or treat law-enforcement agencies with contempt.

Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

Listen below for the full interview...




20 March 2021 1:31 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Drivers license
Centurion licensing centre
Car license
driving licenses
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo
Gauteng Public Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo

More from Local

HI! HOLA! THOBELA!: How to use code-switching in the workplace, social settings

20 March 2021 3:25 PM

Kelly Fisher from the Brown Girls' Guide says it is exhausting to put on appearances in a professional environment the whole day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus

20 March 2021 6:44 AM

The health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

19 March 2021 4:33 PM

The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Kani: Success is just around the corner after failure

19 March 2021 3:19 PM

South African acclaimed actor Dr John Kani talks about his lesson on failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns

19 March 2021 2:18 PM

With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a slow uptick and could pose as a threat in stabilising the infection rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'

19 March 2021 1:11 PM

Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one

19 March 2021 12:38 PM

She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corruption buster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IPPs: 40% of the preferred bidding companies are black owned - Top official

19 March 2021 12:08 PM

Deputy director-general at the Department of Mineral Resources Jacob Mbele explains the IPP process programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom cancels load shedding from midday today

19 March 2021 11:18 AM

The power utility says it made this decision because its generation units have returned to service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA

19 March 2021 8:22 AM

CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC

Local

Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor

Lifestyle

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

Local

EWN Highlights

Waiter nabbed for card-skimming worth R50,000 at Olifantsfontein restaurant

20 March 2021 6:19 PM

Menzi Ngubane’s family want him to be remembered for his good work

20 March 2021 3:07 PM

Gertrude Mongella pays glowing tribute to Tanzania’s Magufuli, Hassan

20 March 2021 2:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA