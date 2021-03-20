Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus

20 March 2021 6:44 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
vaccines
Pandemic
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19

The health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Three hundred and eleven more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa pushing the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department has recorded 1,462 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 535, 423.

RELATED: SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 461, 196 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 182, 983 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.




