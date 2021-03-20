SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus





Three hundred and eleven more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa pushing the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department has recorded 1,462 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 535, 423.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 461, 196 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 182, 983 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

