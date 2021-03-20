SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus
Three hundred and eleven more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa pushing the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department has recorded 1,462 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 535, 423.
RELATED: SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 461, 196 people having recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 182, 983 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 535 423 the total number of deaths is 52 035 the total number of recoveries is 1 461 196 and the total number of vaccines administered is 182 983. pic.twitter.com/BTv8jYz605— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 19, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 19 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 19, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/FNHq7y05UZ
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school
The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement.Read More
John Kani: Success is just around the corner after failure
South African acclaimed actor Dr John Kani talks about his lesson on failure.Read More
Gauteng remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19 third wave, command council warns
With the Easter break approaching, Professor Bruce Mellado, said that the number of infections within communities was showing a slow uptick and could pose as a threat in stabilising the infection rate.Read More
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'
Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters.Read More
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one
She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corruption buster.Read More
IPPs: 40% of the preferred bidding companies are black owned - Top official
Deputy director-general at the Department of Mineral Resources Jacob Mbele explains the IPP process programme.Read More
Eskom cancels load shedding from midday today
The power utility says it made this decision because its generation units have returned to service.Read More
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA
CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll pushes to 51,724 as 90 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says 1,464 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 533, 961.Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More